Johnson Controls International (JCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,658,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,566,000 after acquiring an additional 821,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

