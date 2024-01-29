Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 741 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. 1,613,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

