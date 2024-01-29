Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $30.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $30,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.97. 410,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,274. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

