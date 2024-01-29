JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $156,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $50.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

