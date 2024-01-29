JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $5,232,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

