Jump Financial LLC Acquires 7,510 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $688.39 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $698.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $645.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

