Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.56.

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $301.85 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

