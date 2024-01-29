Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 422.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,475.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,417.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.