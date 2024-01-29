Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $292.20 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.62 and a 52 week high of $301.61. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.78.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.