Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,258 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.54% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPRO. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,562.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 221,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 215,890 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $7,161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 142,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $2,745,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

