Jump Financial LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 797.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,007 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $71.71 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

