Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,604 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in V.F. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $17.35 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Activity

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

