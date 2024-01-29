Jump Financial LLC Raises Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 611.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.73 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Articles

