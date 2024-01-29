Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 231.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,331,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 929,069 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CEMEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 15.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.37.

CX stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

