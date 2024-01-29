Jump Financial LLC Takes $10.60 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,000. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $144.48 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

