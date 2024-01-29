Jump Financial LLC Takes $8.17 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 474,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 567,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 559,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

