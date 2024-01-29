Jump Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,042 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 1.02% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of TZA stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

