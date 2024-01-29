Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KWHIY stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.