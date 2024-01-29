Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $2.50 Million Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 69.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 74,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after buying an additional 69,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 588,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 67,918 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SP traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $51.80. 126,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,439. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

