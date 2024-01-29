Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the period. Adeia comprises approximately 2.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.30% of Adeia worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adeia by 33,450.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of Adeia stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 31.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.