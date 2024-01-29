Kestrel Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Koppers comprises approximately 1.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.36% of Koppers worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 326.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.94. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

