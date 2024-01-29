Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 18,300 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Vitesse Energy makes up 2.3% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 79,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $55.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

