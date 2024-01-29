Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

KTCC stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.48. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

