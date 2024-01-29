KickToken (KICK) Price Up 0.2% This Week

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. KickToken has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $46.31 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017230 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015473 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,050.57 or 1.00077543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011346 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00197445 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01710096 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

