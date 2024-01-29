Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,467,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,987 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 355,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 137,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

KMI opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

