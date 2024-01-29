Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Holdings Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,296 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

