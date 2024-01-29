KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $705.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $705.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $601.11.

KLA Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $599.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.63. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

