KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.660-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.
KLA Price Performance
KLAC opened at $599.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.63. KLA has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.
KLA Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $601.11.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KLAC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after buying an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $572,224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
