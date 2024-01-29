Komodo Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.92 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00052866 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

