Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $22.76

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $21.20. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 994,085 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,703,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

