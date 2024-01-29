Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.29

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 6170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.
Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
