KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Trading Down 3.2%

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.70. 8,152,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 25,680,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $552,000.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

