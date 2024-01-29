Kujira Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Kujira has a total market cap of $370.19 million and $1.27 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00007906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.30588013 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,344,391.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

