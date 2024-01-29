Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,982 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $53,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

