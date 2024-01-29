Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Boosted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Quarry LP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.33. 333,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.