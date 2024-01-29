Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 47.7% in January

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.39. 7,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,420. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 691,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

