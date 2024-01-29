Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 47.7% in January

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.39. 7,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,420. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
