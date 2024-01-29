Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

LEVI stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

