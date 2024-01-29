Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) versus Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Head to Head Comparison

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) and Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -2,021.70% -165.37% -144.90% Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -332.86% -212.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Adial Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $230,000.00 64.46 -$6.66 million ($0.84) -1.69 Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.73 million ($5.72) -0.22

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Adial Pharmaceuticals. Lexaria Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adial Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lexaria Bioscience and Adial Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lexaria Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Lexaria Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lexaria Bioscience is more favorable than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Lexaria Bioscience beats Adial Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexaria Bioscience



Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods. The company's DehydraTECH is used with a range of active molecules encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, pain medications, hormones, PDE5 inhibitors, antivirals, oral nicotine and its analogs, and cannabinoids. Its DehydraTECH technology evaluates therapeutic indications, including hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes; and is suitable for a variety of product formats, such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over the counter, and consumer packaged goods. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals



Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

