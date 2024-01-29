Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.68 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

