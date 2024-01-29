Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

LCUT opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 161.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

