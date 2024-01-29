Linkage Global Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 29th (NASDAQ:LGCB)

Linkage Global’s (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 29th. Linkage Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Linkage Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ LGCB opened at $1.54 on Monday. Linkage Global has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
About Linkage Global
