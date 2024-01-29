LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

