Lisk Price Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $208.39 million and approximately $193.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002324 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002100 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

