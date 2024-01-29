Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $88,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $429.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

