Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.75. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 12,572,357 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.