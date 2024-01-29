Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 4.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. 1,478,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,779,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 472,778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

