Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,478,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,779,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.