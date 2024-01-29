Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 4.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,038,000 after buying an additional 66,689 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.1 %

KNX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 200,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

