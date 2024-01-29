Malibu Boats (MBUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBUU stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

