Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 3.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 102,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,680,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,293,000 after acquiring an additional 213,400,541 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,275 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 2,170,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 2,070,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

